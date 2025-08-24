A HOME RUN (Poem)

I saw this little creature, sprinting across the floor

And tried to look more closely, but my eyes were getting sore

I crept and crept much closer, then spotted all those legs

I’m sure I knew what this thing was, as horror spun my head



It winked at me and decided to hide, in the carpet tone

The time had come to take a pic, I reached for my mobile phone

What next I thought it needs to go, I better grab a mug

And place it out of my back door, I hate a spider thug.



Back from the kitchen with mug in hand, where had it run

I looked around all over the floor, it was having it's own fun

It’s not allowed to stay with me, I slumped back in my chair

This spider had just beaten me, in a game of look and stare