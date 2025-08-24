Previous
A HOME RUN (Poem) by ladymagpie
A HOME RUN (Poem)

I saw this little creature, sprinting across the floor
And tried to look more closely, but my eyes were getting sore
I crept and crept much closer, then spotted all those legs
I’m sure I knew what this thing was, as horror spun my head

It winked at me and decided to hide, in the carpet tone
The time had come to take a pic, I reached for my mobile phone
What next I thought it needs to go, I better grab a mug
And place it out of my back door, I hate a spider thug.

Back from the kitchen with mug in hand, where had it run
I looked around all over the floor, it was having it's own fun
It’s not allowed to stay with me, I slumped back in my chair
This spider had just beaten me, in a game of look and stare
24th August 2025 24th Aug 25

Lady Magpie (Heat...

@ladymagpie
I think I can call myself a Mad Pensioner, always having fun and making people laugh. A recent long illness has curtailed my geocaching activities...
Photo Details

