Previous
Photo 2076
The Beauty of my Home Valleys.
Managed to get out to find a geocache today in the Hyde area of Stroud. Beautiful views from the location but I have never been down such a narrow, steep, dark lane before, glad nothing came up the other way.
Keep smiling.
10th October 2025
10th Oct 25
0
1
Lady Magpie (Heat...
ace
@ladymagpie
I think I can call myself a Mad Pensioner, always having fun and making people laugh. A recent long illness has curtailed my geocaching activities...
2115
photos
52
followers
54
following
568% complete
View this month »
2069
2070
2071
2072
2073
2074
2075
2076
views
