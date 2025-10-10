Previous
The Beauty of my Home Valleys. by ladymagpie
The Beauty of my Home Valleys.

Managed to get out to find a geocache today in the Hyde area of Stroud. Beautiful views from the location but I have never been down such a narrow, steep, dark lane before, glad nothing came up the other way.

Keep smiling.
10th October 2025

@ladymagpie
I think I can call myself a Mad Pensioner, always having fun and making people laugh. A recent long illness has curtailed my geocaching activities...
