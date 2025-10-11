Previous
Reflection of an Insect by ladymagpie
Photo 2077

Reflection of an Insect

Each morning when I open my bedrrom curtains after bragging myself out of bed, I move the netting aside to see what the weather is like outside. I spotted this insect on the outside of the glass.

Looking out the background was not good for a picture, so I went outside and took the capture with the netting as the background. Loved how the reflection came out.

Keep smiling/
Lady Magpie (Heat...

@ladymagpie
I think I can call myself a Mad Pensioner, always having fun and making people laugh. A recent long illness has curtailed my geocaching activities...
Sue Cooper ace
That's an amazing shot. Well done Lady M. Fav.
October 11th, 2025  
carol white ace
Nicely captured, a great reflection. Fav 😊
October 11th, 2025  
