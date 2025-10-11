Sign up
Previous
Photo 2077
Reflection of an Insect
Each morning when I open my bedrrom curtains after bragging myself out of bed, I move the netting aside to see what the weather is like outside. I spotted this insect on the outside of the glass.
Looking out the background was not good for a picture, so I went outside and took the capture with the netting as the background. Loved how the reflection came out.
Keep smiling/
11th October 2025
11th Oct 25
2
2
Lady Magpie
ace
@ladymagpie
I think I can call myself a Mad Pensioner, always having fun and making people laugh. A recent long illness has curtailed my geocaching activities...
2116
photos
52
followers
54
following
569% complete
2070
2071
2072
2073
2074
2075
2076
2077
Views
4
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 8 Plus
insect.
Sue Cooper
ace
That's an amazing shot. Well done Lady M. Fav.
October 11th, 2025
carol white
ace
Nicely captured, a great reflection. Fav 😊
October 11th, 2025
