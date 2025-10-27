Let's Twist Again

Okay you oldies, I was going for my first walk around the village for months, I spotted this in someone's front garden. I instantly broke into song from the early 1960's, how many of you remember Chubby Checker and I bet the song is now stuck in your heads;



Come on let's twist again like we did last summer

Yeah, let's twist again like we did last year

Do you remember when things were really hummin'?

Yeah, let's twist again, twistin' time is here



Round 'n around 'n up 'n down we go again

Oh baby make me know you love me so and then

Twist again like we did last summer

Come on twist again, like we did last year

(Twist, yow)



Enjoy