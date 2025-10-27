Okay you oldies, I was going for my first walk around the village for months, I spotted this in someone's front garden. I instantly broke into song from the early 1960's, how many of you remember Chubby Checker and I bet the song is now stuck in your heads;
Come on let's twist again like we did last summer
Yeah, let's twist again like we did last year
Do you remember when things were really hummin'?
Yeah, let's twist again, twistin' time is here
Round 'n around 'n up 'n down we go again
Oh baby make me know you love me so and then
Twist again like we did last summer
Come on twist again, like we did last year
(Twist, yow)