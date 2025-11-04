Previous
Love-a-Duck (Poem) by ladymagpie
Love-a-Duck (Poem)

Sitting here so quietly, watching the world go by
I heard a sudden noise nearby, I looked up to the sky
There was a lot of shouting, from just behind my back
What on earth was happening, should I make fast track

All at once there was a woosh, a man had shouted “Duck”
I dived towards the ground at once, I prayed for my luck
He then came over to help me up, a smile was on his face
You didn’t need to hit the floor, you had lots of space

I shouted “Duck”, because that’s it, the bird’s now on the ground
It flew quickly overhead, before landing safe and sound
I’ve heard of Coronation Street, and even those East Enders
But this bright bird’s on TV soon, a Duck Soap for pretenders.

Keep smiling
4th November 2025

Lady Magpie

@ladymagpie
I think I can call myself a Mad Pensioner, always having fun and making people laugh. A recent long illness has curtailed my geocaching activities...
carol white ace
Very cute
November 4th, 2025  
