Love-a-Duck (Poem)

Sitting here so quietly, watching the world go by

I heard a sudden noise nearby, I looked up to the sky

There was a lot of shouting, from just behind my back

What on earth was happening, should I make fast track



All at once there was a woosh, a man had shouted “Duck”

I dived towards the ground at once, I prayed for my luck

He then came over to help me up, a smile was on his face

You didn’t need to hit the floor, you had lots of space



I shouted “Duck”, because that’s it, the bird’s now on the ground

It flew quickly overhead, before landing safe and sound

I’ve heard of Coronation Street, and even those East Enders

But this bright bird’s on TV soon, a Duck Soap for pretenders.



Keep smiling