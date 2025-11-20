Driven round the Bend (Story)

The road between Selsley West and Middleyard (my village) is becoming a nightmare with cars park on all the sharp bends. On Tuesday I was travelling to Stroud and approached this corner from the opposite direction to this picture. Suddenly another car came round at speed, so on my side of the road, I had to jam my breaks sending everything in my car flying around my head, phone, bag and walking stick. The other driver gave me a nice thank you wave while I utter a naughty word that rhymed with duck.



At the next bend the same thing happened, but I was prepared so after I received a nice wave, I didn't need to talk about water birds. The next dangers are cars parked next to the spring whilst the owners fill up water bottles. You can't see what's coming from the other direction because of high hedges, they have not been cut back, nothing was coming so I was able to take a deep breath.



Suddenly I spotted a white bird in the road, you know those doves and pigeons that look for seeds or insects to eat. The white bird didn't move so I swerved to my left just missing a grass bank and stone wall. As the white bird flew into the air, I realised it wasn't a bird but a white plastic bag. Good job I was on my way to SpecSavers.



Keep smiling.