My Naughty Finger by ladymagpie
Photo 2082

My Naughty Finger

My naughty twitching finger is at it again, but this time it's gone POTTY, in fact TEA-POTTY. Spotted this lovely Doulton Lambeth teapot on line but couldn't stop my finger twitching and pressing a button.

It dates from about 1890 - 1920 and was designed and made by a well-known pottery artist Eliza Simmance (1873-1928). It is quite a large teapot being 9 1/2" from handle to tip of the spout. We don't use teapots very often today, which is a shame. Must put those boxing gloves on next time I'm looking at auctions on my laptop.

Keep smiling
11th December 2025

Beverley
This is a Beautiful teapot…the details, patterns, colours & condition is a collectors joy. I think you should use it & enjoy it…
December 11th, 2025  
