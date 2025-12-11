My Naughty Finger

My naughty twitching finger is at it again, but this time it's gone POTTY, in fact TEA-POTTY. Spotted this lovely Doulton Lambeth teapot on line but couldn't stop my finger twitching and pressing a button.



It dates from about 1890 - 1920 and was designed and made by a well-known pottery artist Eliza Simmance (1873-1928). It is quite a large teapot being 9 1/2" from handle to tip of the spout. We don't use teapots very often today, which is a shame. Must put those boxing gloves on next time I'm looking at auctions on my laptop.



Keep smiling