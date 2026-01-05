I twitched again like I did last Summer.

For those who can remember 1961 and the Chubby Checker song, "Let's Twist again like I did last Summer", well my finger twitch just as it did in the auctions last Summer.



I have been after a little brooch like this for ages but never managed to twitch at the right second. This lovely silver brooch is made with a Queen Victoria silver shilling, dated 1887, her jubilee. It can be taken out and replaced with another coin, don't think I would though.



My right index finger did get twitching at the right moment, but the question to all my friends out there is: CAN YOU STILL TWIST??



Keep smiling.