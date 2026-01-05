Previous
I twitched again like I did last Summer. by ladymagpie
Photo 2083

I twitched again like I did last Summer.

For those who can remember 1961 and the Chubby Checker song, "Let's Twist again like I did last Summer", well my finger twitch just as it did in the auctions last Summer.

I have been after a little brooch like this for ages but never managed to twitch at the right second. This lovely silver brooch is made with a Queen Victoria silver shilling, dated 1887, her jubilee. It can be taken out and replaced with another coin, don't think I would though.

My right index finger did get twitching at the right moment, but the question to all my friends out there is: CAN YOU STILL TWIST??

Keep smiling.
5th January 2026 5th Jan 26

Lady Magpie (Heat...

ace
@ladymagpie
I think I can call myself a Mad Pensioner, always having fun and making people laugh. A recent long illness has curtailed my geocaching activities...
570% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact