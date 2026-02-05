Lets Twitch Again

Perhaps it's time to go and see my doctor about my twitching finger whilst looking at auctions on the internet. Just see what can happen to you when you get smothered in ceramics.



Okay, I admit I love my Doulton Lambeth (1850 - 1910) but I've run out of space here, wink, there might be so more in another room. Now this is going to sound posh, but I do have 2 cleaners monthly but they are banned from cleaning this area as I'm worried, they might break something.



I have to do it myself, I clean up for the cleaners at the same time as singing, "Let's Twitch Again like we did last Summer". Showing my age now.



Keep smiling