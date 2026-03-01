Previous
Strange Electric Buggies by ladymagpie
Strange Electric Buggies

I had to take my big ugly Brother to the doctors the other day for a new dressing on his hand after he had to have his small finger removed. It was because he had what is called trigger finger, where he couldn't open his little finger. I did suggest to him to keep it in the fridge so he had a nice tool to pick his nose when he needed to, he wasn't amused and probably thought I’m SNOT nice.

I spotted this sign in the carpark and a place to park your Electric Buggies (Disabled patients Electric Scooters). Now this is a strange scooter I thought. odd wheels and no brake lights. It really looked a RUBBISH one to me, and I could imagine the doctors saying to the patient when they arrive, "Where’s you BIN".

I know what you are all thinking now, Lady Magpie has too much time to think about stupid things, well yes that's what I do when I sit in my car staring around for ages. Oh and are rubbish bins or gravel bins more important than disabled patients.

Keep smiling.
1st March 2026 1st Mar 26

Lady Magpie (Heat...

ace
@ladymagpie
I think I can call myself a Mad Pensioner, always having fun and making people laugh. A recent long illness has curtailed my geocaching activities...
J A Byrdlip ace
Ouch, wife had trigger finger problems but not to that extent.

Question: Will your brother have to convert all numbers to base 9?
March 1st, 2026  
Lady Magpie (Heather) ace
@byrdlip Yes definately, he had already had 3 operations and skin grafts that didn't work, so this was the last possible help.
March 1st, 2026  
J A Byrdlip ace
@ladymagpie I will tip one for a healthy recovery
March 1st, 2026  
Pat Knowles ace
He had to have his little finger removed? Wow that’s a bit extreme!
March 1st, 2026  
Lady Magpie (Heather) ace
@happypat All the fingers were curled up on his right hand, caused by his little finger first.
March 1st, 2026  
