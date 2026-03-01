Strange Electric Buggies

I had to take my big ugly Brother to the doctors the other day for a new dressing on his hand after he had to have his small finger removed. It was because he had what is called trigger finger, where he couldn't open his little finger. I did suggest to him to keep it in the fridge so he had a nice tool to pick his nose when he needed to, he wasn't amused and probably thought I’m SNOT nice.



I spotted this sign in the carpark and a place to park your Electric Buggies (Disabled patients Electric Scooters). Now this is a strange scooter I thought. odd wheels and no brake lights. It really looked a RUBBISH one to me, and I could imagine the doctors saying to the patient when they arrive, "Where’s you BIN".



I know what you are all thinking now, Lady Magpie has too much time to think about stupid things, well yes that's what I do when I sit in my car staring around for ages. Oh and are rubbish bins or gravel bins more important than disabled patients.



Keep smiling.