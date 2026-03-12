Who Captured Them?

I suddenly spotted this moth on the outside of my bedroom window, so grabbed my phone and went outside to capture it.



I then had memories of the 1950's when I was just a knee high to a grasshopper. I would be in my mother’s bedroom and she opened her wooden wardrobe and there was a very strong smell. What's that smell Mummy? I would ask and was given a reply that it was moth balls, they stopped holes getting in her clothes.



Well, that has got me thinking, how many people did they employ to capture these moths, and secondly how did they recognise the female moths from the male moths, waste of time and work capturing the female ones.



Just saying, and keep smiling.