What a View (Poem)

The sun has got its hat on, hip, hip, hip hooray
I needed to get out the house, on such a sunny day
This is so close to my home, I’ve been here many times
I don’t have to climb the hill, my car will take the grimes
Many people choose this place, to picnic or to walk
They mingle round a wooden bench, they really love to talk
The place is loved so very much, even ashes are left here
Plaques and flowers by the edge, to say a good bye – my Dear.
The Severn Valley’s down below, full of fields and farms
Pictures taken left and right, that gives the place its charms.
I have to travel down that hill, I need a cup of tea
Sorry, I’ve just lied to you, I actually need a pee !!
A beautiful view Heather especially at this time of the year. Hope you’re keeping well.