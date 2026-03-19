What a View (Poem)

The sun has got its hat on, hip, hip, hip hooray

I needed to get out the house, on such a sunny day

This is so close to my home, I’ve been here many times

I don’t have to climb the hill, my car will take the grimes



Many people choose this place, to picnic or to walk

They mingle round a wooden bench, they really love to talk

The place is loved so very much, even ashes are left here

Plaques and flowers by the edge, to say a good bye – my Dear.



The Severn Valley’s down below, full of fields and farms

Pictures taken left and right, that gives the place its charms.

I have to travel down that hill, I need a cup of tea

Sorry, I’ve just lied to you, I actually need a pee !!



Keep smiling