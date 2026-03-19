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What a View (Poem) by ladymagpie
Photo 2087

What a View (Poem)

The sun has got its hat on, hip, hip, hip hooray
I needed to get out the house, on such a sunny day
This is so close to my home, I’ve been here many times
I don’t have to climb the hill, my car will take the grimes

Many people choose this place, to picnic or to walk
They mingle round a wooden bench, they really love to talk
The place is loved so very much, even ashes are left here
Plaques and flowers by the edge, to say a good bye – my Dear.

The Severn Valley’s down below, full of fields and farms
Pictures taken left and right, that gives the place its charms.
I have to travel down that hill, I need a cup of tea
Sorry, I’ve just lied to you, I actually need a pee !!

Keep smiling
19th March 2026 19th Mar 26

Lady Magpie (Heat...

ace
@ladymagpie
I think I can call myself a Mad Pensioner, always having fun and making people laugh. A recent long illness has curtailed my geocaching activities...
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KoalaGardens🐨 ace
sweet
March 19th, 2026  
Pat Knowles ace
Fabulous poem with your usual funny slant….love your ending!
A beautiful view Heather especially at this time of the year. Hope you’re keeping well.
March 19th, 2026  
Lady Magpie (Heather) ace
@happypat Trying my best Pat, only 16 tablets a day keeping me going.
March 19th, 2026  
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