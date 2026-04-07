Mountain to me, Hillside for the young. (Poem)

Spring is here and the day is bright, a large sun with a very blue light
I had to leave my bungalow prison, Geocaching would be my mission
In my car and along the valley, never stopped to even dally
The first stop was a little plot, a rail at the gate, the clue hit the spot
I found a creature that liked to eat veggie, it’s a false snail, so called him Reggie
Inside his body a log sheet was bound, pen to paper and returned as found
Back to the car and onward I went, after that next one with a good scent
I parked near this mountain, that’s what I see, shall I climb it, oh no not me
The cache near a map before the slope, I’ll find it first, I’m no dope
Nice easy find in a small plastic jar, LOOK AT THOSE DOTS at the top, oh so far
I had a plan, will I join them uphill, no get in the car you might need a pill
So homeward I go, two caches retrieved, the bathroom again just to relieve