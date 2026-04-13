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Am I just a big Mug. (Twitch on the pic) by ladymagpie
Photo 2090

Am I just a big Mug. (Twitch on the pic)

I'm beginning to wonder if my twitching fingers at auctions are turning me into a big MUG, Well look at these all dating from 1880 to 1910 and made by the Doulton Lambeth Pottery in London.

I've been collecting these for some years and they are getting difficult to find these days, but I keep looking. I use them to do an Ancestry search for the person who were given these christening mugs, then follow their family history. The oldest one in the picture is 1889 and given to Dorothy Kate Herapath who was born in Wandsworth, London but passed away in 1922, just 31.

I never got a christening mug in ****, not telling you lot. Keep smiling.
13th April 2026 13th Apr 26

Lady Magpie (Heat...

ace
@ladymagpie
I think I can call myself a Mad Pensioner, always having fun and making people laugh. A recent long illness has curtailed my geocaching activities...
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Monica
So interesting - were they used to pour the water over the baby?
April 13th, 2026  
Lady Magpie (Heather) ace
@monicac No Monica, just given to the baby to commemorate the birth with the name and birth date on.
April 13th, 2026  
Peter Dulis ace
Nice one
April 13th, 2026  
Beryl Lloyd ace
A wonderful shelfful !!
April 13th, 2026  
Beverley ace
you have a wonderful collection... vintage items open many interesting doors of history.
April 13th, 2026  
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