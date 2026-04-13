Am I just a big Mug. (Twitch on the pic)

I'm beginning to wonder if my twitching fingers at auctions are turning me into a big MUG, Well look at these all dating from 1880 to 1910 and made by the Doulton Lambeth Pottery in London.



I've been collecting these for some years and they are getting difficult to find these days, but I keep looking. I use them to do an Ancestry search for the person who were given these christening mugs, then follow their family history. The oldest one in the picture is 1889 and given to Dorothy Kate Herapath who was born in Wandsworth, London but passed away in 1922, just 31.



I never got a christening mug in ****, not telling you lot. Keep smiling.