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Old Car or Old Bruv? (Poem) by ladymagpie
Photo 2091

Old Car or Old Bruv? (Poem)

Now here’s a big puzzle for you to all solve
Which one is young, and the other’s is old
One has 4 wheels and the second has legs
Found them both in a Man Caves shed

Out for a walk around my small lanes
Up hill and down hill just for some pains
I needed to get my heart working alright
My family just worry I might give them a fright

I stopped at my brothers, as I walked back home
He was stood in his cave, like a 6-foot old gnome
His lovely old car is just older than him.
Not quite as tall, but I;m guessing more slim.

Car – 90 years old - Big Bruv – 82 years old

Keep smiling
21st April 2026 21st Apr 26

Lady Magpie (Heat...

ace
@ladymagpie
I think I can call myself a Mad Pensioner, always having fun and making people laugh. A recent long illness has curtailed my geocaching activities...
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Sue Cooper ace
They both look in excellent condition.
April 21st, 2026  
Beverley ace
Very beautiful to read... your words always bring smiles... & oh boy smiling is so good for us. fabulous photo
April 21st, 2026  
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