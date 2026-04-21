Old Car or Old Bruv? (Poem)

Now here’s a big puzzle for you to all solve

Which one is young, and the other’s is old

One has 4 wheels and the second has legs

Found them both in a Man Caves shed



Out for a walk around my small lanes

Up hill and down hill just for some pains

I needed to get my heart working alright

My family just worry I might give them a fright



I stopped at my brothers, as I walked back home

He was stood in his cave, like a 6-foot old gnome

His lovely old car is just older than him.

Not quite as tall, but I;m guessing more slim.



Car – 90 years old - Big Bruv – 82 years old



Keep smiling