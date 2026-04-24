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This Gardener's Potty (Poem) by ladymagpie
Photo 2092

This Gardener's Potty (Poem)

The weather’s fine, your gardens good
I should make mine right, like others would
Yet due to old age, my pots are down low
The pain in my hips, are beginning to grow

I needed a gardener, to bend down and help
My neighbours nearby, heard my loud yelps
I saw this nice man, on a good TV show
Decided to get him, to dig, and perhaps hoe

As he potted my plants, he might need to brake
A coffee or tea, perhaps a sandwich or cake
I stopped him from working, so how can I please
Yet all he kept asking was, “A big lump of cheese”

-
This was a Christmas present from my big Brother.

Keep smiling.
24th April 2026 24th Apr 26

Lady Magpie (Heat...

ace
@ladymagpie
I think I can call myself a Mad Pensioner, always having fun and making people laugh. A recent long illness has curtailed my geocaching activities...
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Diana ace
Now this gave me a big smile ;-)
April 24th, 2026  
John Falconer ace
Love it!
April 24th, 2026  
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