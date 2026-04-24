This Gardener's Potty (Poem)

The weather’s fine, your gardens good

I should make mine right, like others would

Yet due to old age, my pots are down low

The pain in my hips, are beginning to grow



I needed a gardener, to bend down and help

My neighbours nearby, heard my loud yelps

I saw this nice man, on a good TV show

Decided to get him, to dig, and perhaps hoe



As he potted my plants, he might need to brake

A coffee or tea, perhaps a sandwich or cake

I stopped him from working, so how can I please

Yet all he kept asking was, “A big lump of cheese”



-

This was a Christmas present from my big Brother.



Keep smiling.

