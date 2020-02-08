Previous
Next
Day 1 of My Life in Pictures by ladynoswar
1 / 365

Day 1 of My Life in Pictures

I decided today that I would make a commitment to improve and immerse myself in my photography this year.

I have had a really rough two years after being diagnosed with postpartum depression after having our last baby. The debilitating anxiety that developed seeped into my ability to even pick up my camera.

I feel as though I have now turned a corner and am re-discovering my love of photography.

This photo is of my new-but-old camera that I was given on my birthday. I absolutely love that it is so much lighter than my DSLR. I plan to keep it on me all the time so that I never have to miss out on "that" shot.

Katie.
8th February 2020 8th Feb 20

Katie

@ladynoswar
0% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise