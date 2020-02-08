Day 1 of My Life in Pictures

I decided today that I would make a commitment to improve and immerse myself in my photography this year.



I have had a really rough two years after being diagnosed with postpartum depression after having our last baby. The debilitating anxiety that developed seeped into my ability to even pick up my camera.



I feel as though I have now turned a corner and am re-discovering my love of photography.



This photo is of my new-but-old camera that I was given on my birthday. I absolutely love that it is so much lighter than my DSLR. I plan to keep it on me all the time so that I never have to miss out on "that" shot.



Katie.