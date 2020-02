Brother From The Same Mother.

This wonderful man is my brother. He is only 15 months younger than I am, so we fought like crazy when we were young. But now we are best friends. I'm so lucky to have him as my brother, but even luckier for him to be Uncle to my kids.



I don't often get the chance to take very many portraits of my loved ones, so it's surprised me that these are the majority of the shots I have decided to post so far. But I just couldn't past them up for my more abstract shots.



Katie.