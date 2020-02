Diamond Drop.



This is a shot of a very precious drop of rain in a gum tree.



In Canberra we have been affected by extreme weather in the past few months, devastating fires, thick smoke, dust storms, massive hail storms. Other parts of Australia have also been affected by floods recently, that has come with warnings of mudslides. We really need rain in Canberra, though. So the rain forecast for us is very welcome.



Katie.