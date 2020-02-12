Previous
Water Under The Bridge. by ladynoswar
Water Under The Bridge.

I went for a bit of a wander, today, for some inspiration. I really like the confident lines in this shot over Lake Burley Griffin.
12th February 2020 12th Feb 20

Katie

@ladynoswar
Hi, I am an amateur photographer and I live in Canberra 🇦🇺 with my family. Photography has been a passion of mine for a while now....
bkb in the city
Hello Katie. Greetings from Edmonton Canada. Great shot
February 12th, 2020  
Katie
@bkbinthecity Hi, thanks so much!
February 12th, 2020  
