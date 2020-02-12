Sign up
12 / 365
Water Under The Bridge.
I went for a bit of a wander, today, for some inspiration. I really like the confident lines in this shot over Lake Burley Griffin.
12th February 2020
12th Feb 20
Katie
@ladynoswar
Hi, I am an amateur photographer and I live in Canberra 🇦🇺 with my family. Photography has been a passion of mine for a while now....
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
12th February 2020 11:05am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Tags
b&w
,
architecture
,
theme-blackwhite
bkb in the city
Hello Katie. Greetings from Edmonton Canada. Great shot
February 12th, 2020
Katie
@bkbinthecity
Hi, thanks so much!
February 12th, 2020
