Sitting Still. by ladynoswar
18 / 365

Sitting Still.

Snapped this while our two littlest were playing out the back after school drop off for our teens and pre-teen. I love the art deco feel of this little vase, and the way it swirls light around.

Katie.
18th February 2020 18th Feb 20

Katie

@ladynoswar
Hi, I am an amateur photographer, I live in Canberra, Australia with my husband and five (extremely photogenic) children. Photography is food for my soul....
Virginia Stapleton ace
A charming shot; wonderful reflection
February 17th, 2020  
