Previous
Next
Eyes On Me. by ladynoswar
27 / 365

Eyes On Me.

I love the playful and creative artwork under this bridge. It has always caught my eye... ;). There will be many more shots of this art using different perspectives throughout my 365 year.

Katie.
27th February 2020 27th Feb 20

Katie

@ladynoswar
Hi, I am an amateur photographer, I live in Canberra, Australia with my husband and five (extremely photogenic) children. Photography is food for my soul....
7% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise