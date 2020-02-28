Previous
Window to the Soul. by ladynoswar
28 / 365

Window to the Soul.

I spent a rare afternoon out in the backyard just with this cheeky monkey. Dad/my husband had taken all of the others out. I got told all about transforming robots, and what he would do if he was one, fighting the baddies, of course.

Katie.
28th February 2020

Katie

@ladynoswar
Hi, I am an amateur photographer, I live in Canberra, Australia with my husband and five (extremely photogenic) children. Photography is food for my soul....
Wylie ace
lovely soft shot.
February 28th, 2020  
