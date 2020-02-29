Nanny's Flowers.

We visited my parents today for lunch with my brother and his family. So I was able to get a shot of these very special flowers.



They are in my parents garden now, but they came from my Nanny's house. My mother's mother had lived in that house since my mother was about five years old. It held many many wonderful memories for my family and I, from my childhood to growing up, to getting married and starting a family of my own. These flowers were always in the background of all of the goings on. When my Nanny became too ill to live at home on her own, about 12 years ago now, my Aunties and Uncles came to help clear a lifetime of 'stuff' from the house, and some left with a bag full of these plants.



Now my children play around them, help water them, and get told stories about the memories from that very special house.



Katie.