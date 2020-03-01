Sign up
She's Off!
We walked our daughter to the nearest tram stop today so she could go to the Canberra show with her friend.
1st March 2020
1st Mar 20
Katie
@ladynoswar
Hi, I am an amateur photographer, I live in Canberra, Australia with my husband and five (extremely photogenic) children. Photography is food for my soul....
Tags
road
b&w
tram
transport
bkb in the city
Great shot
March 1st, 2020
Katie
@bkbinthecity
Thank you so much!
March 1st, 2020
