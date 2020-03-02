Previous
Dinner. by ladynoswar
31 / 365

Dinner.

A shot of today's dinner prep. We had a chicken rice and Khmer fried rice mash up. Sooo good!!
2nd March 2020 2nd Mar 20

Katie

@ladynoswar
Hi, I am an amateur photographer, I live in Canberra, Australia with my husband and five (extremely photogenic) children. Photography is food for my soul....
8% complete

Photo Details

