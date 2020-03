Shelly the Turtle.

This is our eastern long neck turtle, Shelly. We don't know if she is a boy or a girl, so we took a 50/50 punt. Her favourite things are food, food, sunning herself and food. We feed her whitebait with a long pair of tweezers, because she will still have a go at fingertips if she thinks she has half a chance. She doesn't like being taken out of her tank, but once she is out, she likes to explore.



Katie.