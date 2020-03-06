Previous
Husband's Pick. by ladynoswar
Husband's Pick.

This is a shot of the orchids on my bedside table. They are the last things I see before I go to sleep, and first things I see when our two year old wakes us up in the middle of the night. ;)

I had a few shots that I had processed in different ways, this was my husband's favourite.

Katie.
6th March 2020 6th Mar 20

Katie

@ladynoswar
Hi, I am an amateur photographer, I live in Canberra, Australia with my husband and five (extremely photogenic) children. Photography is food for my soul....
