A Day at the Beach.

We went to the beach today at Bateman's Bay, so the kids could have a run around and a bit of a splash. But also so we could support some of the businesses there who have had it a bit tough because of the bush fires. We obviously knew the fires were devastating, but driving through the affected areas and seeing where the fires tore through the bush really broke our hearts. Seeing just how close so many of the houses were, and that they were able to be saved would have taken a superhuman effort.



As soon as we got home, the kids were asking to go back again. We will be back, again and again to do our bit to support those communities.



#visitaustralia



Katie.