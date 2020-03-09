Previous
Bedhead. by ladynoswar
38 / 365

Bedhead.

This is where my necklaces end up after I wear them. I should find a better system for them, but this works for me at the moment.

Katie.
9th March 2020 9th Mar 20

Katie

@ladynoswar
Hi, I am an amateur photographer, I live in Canberra, Australia with my husband and five (extremely photogenic) children. Photography is food for my soul....
