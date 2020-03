Puppy Love.

Introducing our new little puppy, Odin. He is a ball of energy (it's so hard to get a shot of him that's in focus when he isn't asleep) and an absolute blessing for our family. We have only had him in our family for three days now, but he already has us all wrapped around his little paw. And these guys have a really strong bond already. The bed we bought for him is so huge, that our son lays in there with him too.