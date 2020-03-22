Previous
Creeping Vines. by ladynoswar
51 / 365

Creeping Vines.

One of our backyard fences that's covered in next door neighbour's creeping vines. They are pretty, but there's something eerie about the way they grow out to wrap around anything they can get to.
22nd March 2020 22nd Mar 20

Katie

@ladynoswar
Hi, I am an amateur photographer, I live in Canberra, Australia with my husband and five (extremely photogenic) children. Photography is food for my soul....
