Parasites by ladypolly
Parasites

The mistletoe that has invaded this tree is slowly killing its host. Sad to see
22nd February 2023 22nd Feb 23

Polly

@ladypolly
Enjoying retirement and hoping to make a diary of my daily events in photos
