Timber ....... by ladypolly
329 / 365

Timber .......

This is the branch the broke off and fell onto our car 😱 it smashed the bonnet, roof and wind screen. All is mended now but Mother Nature is a force to be recognised
24th November 2023

Polly

@ladypolly
Enjoying retirement and hoping to make a diary of my daily events in photos
90% complete

