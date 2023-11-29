Previous
Next
Tempo! by ladypolly
334 / 365

Tempo!

Tempo is a way that EDF reduces use of electricity in winter. We pay very little in summer and 3x as much on snowy days. Hence we cook and boil water on the wood burning stove.
29th November 2023 29th Nov 23

Polly

@ladypolly
Enjoying retirement and hoping to make a diary of my daily events in photos
91% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise