334 / 365
Tempo!
Tempo is a way that EDF reduces use of electricity in winter. We pay very little in summer and 3x as much on snowy days. Hence we cook and boil water on the wood burning stove.
29th November 2023
29th Nov 23
Polly
@ladypolly
Enjoying retirement and hoping to make a diary of my daily events in photos
335
photos
12
followers
12
following
91% complete
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-A315F
Taken
29th November 2023 12:17pm
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
