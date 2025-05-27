Previous
Granny square blanket by ladypolly
Photo 380

Granny square blanket

6months of crotchet! Ready to give to a very kind 🧡 friend
27th May 2025 27th May 25

Polly

@ladypolly
Enjoying retirement and hoping to make a diary of my daily events in photos
104% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact