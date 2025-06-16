Previous
Loisy Church by ladypolly
Photo 391

Loisy Church

16th June 2025 16th Jun 25

Polly

@ladypolly
Enjoying retirement and hoping to make a diary of my daily events in photos
107% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Corinne C ace
A nice rural church
June 16th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact