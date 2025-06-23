Previous
Wisteria by ladypolly
Photo 397

Wisteria

23rd June 2025 23rd Jun 25

Polly

@ladypolly
Enjoying retirement and hoping to make a diary of my daily events in photos
108% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Lisa Brown ace
Lovely
June 22nd, 2025  
Polly
@lisab514 the perfume is glorious
June 22nd, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact