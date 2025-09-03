Previous
Next
Post surgery by ladypolly
Photo 419

Post surgery

3rd September 2025 3rd Sep 25

Polly

@ladypolly
Enjoying retirement and hoping to make a diary of my daily events in photos
115% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Fisher Family
I hope you are fully recovered now.

Ian
October 27th, 2025  
Dianne ace
Hope for a quick recovery.
October 27th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact