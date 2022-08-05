DSCN4502

Nikon A900

This is a view of Spen Beck which eventually feed into the river Calder it is shallow today and has been for several weeks. It looks about 400mm less than usual. Many years ago this was used by local industry and heavily contaminated with a yellow/orange colour and a disgusting smell. These days ducks and other water birds frequent. In January 2019 and 2021 the very heavy rain over almost two days caused this to over flow flooding the local fields and many homes and business, taking several days to disipate.