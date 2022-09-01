Previous
Next
by laine
25 / 365

At the time of erection this was the most expensive War Memorial in Europe. Remembering those who fell during the two World Wars
1st September 2022 1st Sep 22

Paul Carter

@laine
7% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise