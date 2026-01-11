Previous
Day 11-365 by laineymc
11 / 365

Day 11-365

Took out my sewing machine today to do a few bits and pieces I’ve been putting off. Husband needed new Velcro on his work trouser pockets as he kept losing stuff out of them. Sorted!
11th January 2026 11th Jan 26

Elaine

@laineymc
3% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact