Day 21-365 by laineymc
21 / 365

Day 21-365

I love a new puzzle magazine. I try to stay away from doom scrolling on my phone and this is my perfect way to keep the brain exercised.
21st January 2026 21st Jan 26

Elaine

@laineymc
5% complete

