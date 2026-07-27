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Doggo playing with rock by lalunabelle
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Doggo playing with rock

Sometimes it's the simple things ...
27th July 2026 27th Jul 26

CharlotteDawnWaring

@lalunabelle
Joined Project 365 26 July 2025. Born and bred in Kendal, Cumbria, UK. Sporting a Pixel 9 pro. Enjoys taking photos of Wildlife and random things that make...
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