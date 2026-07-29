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3 / 365
GIANT Cookie!
Enjoyed my giant cookie from Bakery No. 4
29th July 2026
29th Jul 26
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CharlotteDawnWaring
@lalunabelle
Joined Project 365 26 July 2025. Born and bred in Kendal, Cumbria, UK. Sporting a Pixel 9 pro. Enjoys taking photos of Wildlife and random things that make...
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365
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Pixel 9 Pro
Taken
29th July 2026 1:47pm
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