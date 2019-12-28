Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 874
After the plague came
The village of Ropidera was abandoned in the 15th Century, some say after an epidemic of either cholera or the plague wiped out its inhabitants. These are the ruins of its church, Saint Felix.
28th December 2019
28th Dec 19
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Tim L
ace
@laroque
I live on the French side of the Pyrenees, near to the Mediterranean coast, and enjoy taking pictures of the landscape, historical sites and the...
989
photos
71
followers
18
following
239% complete
View this month »
867
868
869
870
871
872
873
874
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
AGING
Taken
27th December 2019 2:03pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
ropidera
,
las cases
,
sant-feliu
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close