After the plague came by laroque
Photo 874

After the plague came

The village of Ropidera was abandoned in the 15th Century, some say after an epidemic of either cholera or the plague wiped out its inhabitants. These are the ruins of its church, Saint Felix.
28th December 2019

Tim L

@laroque
I live on the French side of the Pyrenees, near to the Mediterranean coast, and enjoy taking pictures of the landscape, historical sites and the...
