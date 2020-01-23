Previous
Next
After the snow, the deluge by laroque
Photo 980

After the snow, the deluge

This is our river, the La Roca, in flood yesterday. It will get higher. The meteo are saying that between Monday and Thurday our department will have received between 300 and 500 mm (8 to 20 inches) of rain, depending on locations, more in the higher mountains. That is translated as the equivalent of 3 average total Januaries in 3 days. Our department is on red alert for flooding and avalanches, and last night we were top item on the national TV news ! But, nobody has died, there are evacuations but no major disasters and the rain will stop at lunchtime today. On the other side of the Pyrenees in NE Spain, bridges have been washed away and there have been fatalities. Doq walking in this weather is a bit of a chore.
23rd January 2020 23rd Jan 20

Tim L

@laroque
I live on the French side of the Pyrenees, near to the Mediterranean coast, and enjoy taking pictures of the landscape, historical sites and the...
268% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Margo ace
That sounds very tropical!!
January 23rd, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise