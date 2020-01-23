After the snow, the deluge

This is our river, the La Roca, in flood yesterday. It will get higher. The meteo are saying that between Monday and Thurday our department will have received between 300 and 500 mm (8 to 20 inches) of rain, depending on locations, more in the higher mountains. That is translated as the equivalent of 3 average total Januaries in 3 days. Our department is on red alert for flooding and avalanches, and last night we were top item on the national TV news ! But, nobody has died, there are evacuations but no major disasters and the rain will stop at lunchtime today. On the other side of the Pyrenees in NE Spain, bridges have been washed away and there have been fatalities. Doq walking in this weather is a bit of a chore.