Confinement - Day 7 by laroque
Confinement - Day 7

I have this image of myself in my own mind as being suave, sophisticated and urbane, quite possibly the next choice for James Bond. Selfies destroy this delusion, which is why I don't take them, normally. This is for the thread http://365project.org/discuss/general/43327/roll-call .

Not used to taking selfies, or even taking photos with my iPhone, and dealing with an impatient spaniel in the rain isn't easy. So I forgot the first rule of portrait photography - don't have a tree growing out of your subject's head !
23rd March 2020 23rd Mar 20

Tim L

@laroque
I live on the French side of the Pyrenees, near to the Mediterranean coast, and enjoy taking pictures of the landscape, historical sites and the...
FBailey ace
Nice to see you, and I could cuddle him even sopping wet, my springer often was!
March 23rd, 2020  
