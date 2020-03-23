Confinement - Day 7

I have this image of myself in my own mind as being suave, sophisticated and urbane, quite possibly the next choice for James Bond. Selfies destroy this delusion, which is why I don't take them, normally. This is for the thread http://365project.org/discuss/general/43327/roll-call .
Not used to taking selfies, or even taking photos with my iPhone, and dealing with an impatient spaniel in the rain isn't easy. So I forgot the first rule of portrait photography - don't have a tree growing out of your subject's head !