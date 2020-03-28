Sign up
Photo 1006
Confinement, day 12 (Tranquility)
After yesterday's shopping fiasco in the village, and an unfortunate incident in the afternoon involving Jasper and a chicken loose in Pierre's vineyard, all I wanted today was peace and calm.
28th March 2020
28th Mar 20
Tim L
@laroque
I live on the French side of the Pyrenees, near to the Mediterranean coast, and enjoy taking pictures of the landscape, historical sites and the...
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments: 1
1
Album
365
Camera
STYLUS1,1s
Taken
28th March 2020 2:58pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
wisteria
Wyomingsister
Can't possibly be angry with Jasper as he's unable to fight the instincts of a bird dog! I'm picturing the incident in my mind's eye!
And those are really gorgeous blooms!
March 28th, 2020
And those are really gorgeous blooms!