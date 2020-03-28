Previous
Confinement, day 12 (Tranquility) by laroque
Confinement, day 12 (Tranquility)

After yesterday's shopping fiasco in the village, and an unfortunate incident in the afternoon involving Jasper and a chicken loose in Pierre's vineyard, all I wanted today was peace and calm.
28th March 2020 28th Mar 20

Tim L

@laroque
I live on the French side of the Pyrenees, near to the Mediterranean coast, and enjoy taking pictures of the landscape, historical sites and the...
Wyomingsister
Can't possibly be angry with Jasper as he's unable to fight the instincts of a bird dog! I'm picturing the incident in my mind's eye!
And those are really gorgeous blooms!
March 28th, 2020  
