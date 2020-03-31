Confinement, day 15 - the wild garden

We tried to grow vegetables here, then herbs. No success, so we sowed a packet of mixed native flowers and left it, just pull out the obvious weeds occasionally.



I lost a friend today. My 2nd camera, an Olympus Stylus, it fell out of the pouch on my belt. We were walking off-piste so no chance or retracing our steps and finding it. It was a useful camera, it used the same battery, cable and charger as my main camera, but was small enough to carry on dog walks. It cost £364 in January 2015 and is no longer produced. On eBay you can find it for £360 to £460 2ndhand, which is ridiculous, as it was never a very good bridge camera compared to Canon etc., and you can buy a new EM10 Mk2 with lens for the same price, a much better camera. Won't be buying a new one. I have my eye eventually on an EM5 but that will cost nearly 1000€ and is something for a few years hence.